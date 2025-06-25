F1 News Today: Max Verstappen insider opens up on switch as Aston Martin confirm new driver
Max Verstappen insider, Thierry Vermeulen, has spoken out over the chances of the reigning F1 champion making a switch to the German touring car racing series Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).
Aston Martin confirm historic driver signing announcement
The Silverstone-based outfit have revealed the official opening of the Aston Martin driver academy, with a 21-year-old Spaniard becoming the first member having signed a deal with the racing giants.
Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict
George Russell has given his verdict on rumours surrounding his future at Mercedes, as well as speaking out on talks between Max Verstappen and his team.
Schumacher admits talks on F1 return after starring for Alpine
Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher has confirmed talks for a return to the sport despite currently driving for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.
F1 movie SEQUEL teased as 'driver favourite' linked
Key members of the F1 movie production crew have hinted at a sequel for the upcoming release, which is due to hit UK cinemas on Wednesday (June 25).
Brad Pitt ‘overdressed for dinner at Greggs’ reports Sky F1 pundit
What do you think Brad Pitt orders at Greggs? A steak bake? A vegan sausage roll? The last pizza that’s slightly too cold after being left on the shelf all day?
