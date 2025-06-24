What Max Verstappen insider is saying about DTM switch

Max Verstappen insider, Thierry Vermeulen, has spoken out over the chances of the reigning F1 champion making a switch to the German touring car racing series Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).

Vermeulen is the son of Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, with the four-time F1 champion also heavily involved in Thierry's own coaching through his Verstappen.com Racing Team.

The 22-year-old currently competes for Emil Frey Racing in DTM and recently revealed his take on whether a switch to the GT series could be on the cards for his fellow countryman following Verstappen's regular outings in a GT car.

The Red Bull star has taken to the track in his Verstappen.com Racing car multiple times throughout the 2025 F1 season, most recently skipping the exclusive premiere of the F1 Movie in New York to get behind the wheel of a GT3 car once again.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total, the younger Vermeulen discussed Verstappen's recent drives away from F1, revealing that he doesn't think a permanent series switch will happen anytime soon.

"It's difficult to say," he declared when asked by the German publication whether Verstappen could make a guest appearance in the DTM.

"He is not yet at the stage where he is looking closely at championships or races. And I think he also enjoys the endurance races."

The Dutch F1 star's childhood friend went on to declare that Verstappen's focus remains ‘clearly' on F1, before adding: "but who knows? He's still very young."

Thierry Vermeulen is well placed to speak on a potential DTM switch for Max Verstappen

Would Verstappen ever leave F1 for DTM?

Last month, Red Bull's star F1 driver raced on the Nordschleife under the pseudonym Franz Hermann to much success, proving once again his true passion for all kinds of racing.

Provided that he can keep up his duties with Red Bull, the Dutchman shows no sign of stopping when it comes to ventures away from the F1 track.

The four-time champion has continued to take part in private test days, which F1 boss Christian Horner maintains is not a problem with him, as long as his star driver doesn't miss any grand prix weekends.

With a fifth consecutive drivers' title likely at the forefront of Verstappen's mind, however, his focus will likely remain on F1 until he has decided on his future in the sport, which at multiple points in the season so far, has appeared uncertain.

