F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was at the centre of a heartwarming interaction with a pair of superfans in the paddock recently with a major surprise awaiting him.

Ferrari make F1 driver SWITCH ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc will not take part in a crucial aspect of the Austrian Grand Prix, with a rookie driver taking over instead.

Lando Norris sidelined as McLaren make Austrian Grand Prix driver change

McLaren have called up a young driver as part of their bid to win the Austrian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris not playing an immediate role.

You can buy Sonny Hayes' F1 movie car for ONLY £30

F1 fans are already being given the chance to buy merchandise from the upcoming F1 movie release, in the form of a replica Sonny Hayes car.

Daniel Ricciardo forced to SILENCE fans after huge backlash

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has taken action to silence fans after his latest launch via social media did not go down well.

Bonkers race produces CRAZIEST finish ever

After fans were forced to watch the Canadian Grand Prix finish under safety car conditions, GPFans understands if you are yearning for some racing action which promises to be a lot more unpredictable.

We present to you the Championship Off-Road Racing Series, which took to Crandon International Raceway across the pond last weekend for the 32nd Annual Forest County Potawatomi Crandon Brush Run.

