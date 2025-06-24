close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Montreal, 2025

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Montreal, 2025

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was at the centre of a heartwarming interaction with a pair of superfans in the paddock recently with a major surprise awaiting him.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari make F1 driver SWITCH ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc will not take part in a crucial aspect of the Austrian Grand Prix, with a rookie driver taking over instead.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris sidelined as McLaren make Austrian Grand Prix driver change

McLaren have called up a young driver as part of their bid to win the Austrian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris not playing an immediate role.

➡️ READ MORE

You can buy Sonny Hayes' F1 movie car for ONLY £30

F1 fans are already being given the chance to buy merchandise from the upcoming F1 movie release, in the form of a replica Sonny Hayes car.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo forced to SILENCE fans after huge backlash

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has taken action to silence fans after his latest launch via social media did not go down well.

➡️ READ MORE

Bonkers race produces CRAZIEST finish ever

After fans were forced to watch the Canadian Grand Prix finish under safety car conditions, GPFans understands if you are yearning for some racing action which promises to be a lot more unpredictable.

We present to you the Championship Off-Road Racing Series, which took to Crandon International Raceway across the pond last weekend for the 32nd Annual Forest County Potawatomi Crandon Brush Run.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Austrian Grand Prix Sonny Hayes
F1 News Today: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren

  • Yesterday 16:06
F1 News Today: SHOCK Verstappen team-mate verdict revealed as Sergio Perez set for return
F1 Today

F1 News Today: SHOCK Verstappen team-mate verdict revealed as Sergio Perez set for return

  • June 21, 2025 20:43

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull handed F1 driver blow in battle for crucial seat

  • 24 minutes ago
Ferrari

Ferrari don't trust Lewis Hamilton after Austrian Grand Prix driver switch

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Former Red Bull F1 star expects early Max Verstappen exit

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change

  • 3 hours ago
Racing News

Bonkers race produces CRAZIEST finish ever

  • Yesterday 22:55
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo forced to SILENCE fans after huge backlash

  • Yesterday 21:56
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x