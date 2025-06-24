F1 movie SEQUEL teased as 'driver favourite' linked

Key members of the F1 movie production crew have hinted at a sequel for the upcoming release, which is due to hit UK cinemas on Wednesday (June 25).

The new film has been shot at a number of real-life race weekends across the F1 calendar, with a number of drivers starring in the film alongside Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is receiving a production credit for the film, and his role has been said to have included 'calling out BS' to ensure a realistic feel to the upcoming release.

Director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer sat down with Australia's Today Show, and discussed the possibility of a sequel to the movie, with Kosinski even hinting that it could be based around 'driver favourite' track Melbourne, due to the original film not having visited the Australian Grand Prix.

"That's up to you," Bruckheimer said when asked whether there'll be a sequel. "If you talk us up, alot of people come see it, we'll figure out how to make another one."

Meanwhile, director Kosinski said: "Melbourne's a track that we didn't get to go to that I'd love to because I know that it's a favourite for alot of the drivers so that would be a great way to kick off a sequel."

Will there be an F1 Movie sequel?

The original film has taken a long time to construct, with Pitt and Co being present at several race weekends in 2023 and 2024.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star as Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce

However, this was heavily impacted by the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes of 2023, which halted production and led to fictional team APX GP's garage being a complete ghost town at some races.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, a sequel would hopefully not be quite as time consuming, meaning as long as demand is there, Bruckheimer and Kosinski would likely be willing to team up once more.

Another factor to consider is the costs behind making a film of this magnitude, which is designed to feel like a full F1 season, and reports in 2024 suggested that the making of the film had soared past its initial $300 million budget.

However, key figures involved in the movie have disputed this figure, so a final figure is unlikely to be released, but depending on its box office earnings, and the number of people who begin watching F1 because of the film, it may yet be a huge money spinner.

In this sense, it will probably be weighed up by bosses as to whether it is worth making a second film or not, with reports suggesting the film would need to make between $600 million-$700 million to be considered a success.

