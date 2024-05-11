Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark
Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark
Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie budget has now surpassed $300 million to become one of the most expensive films ever made.
The movie is rumoured to be called ‘Apex’, with Brad Pitt starring a retired F1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a promising young talent (Damson Idris).
READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'
Pitt’s film also stars Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, with Hamilton himself reportedly making a cameo appearance.
As co-producer of the film, Hamilton’s role has been to ensure it accurately depicts the world of Formula 1.
Are there new challenges for Brad Pitt’s F1 film?
The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, of Top Gun Maverick fame, with filming taking place at the British Grand Prix last year.
However the film has not been without its challenges, the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike delaying filming.
In addition, the F1 movie has surpassed a $300 million budget, which puts a lot of pressure on the film to be a hit on its release.
‘Apex’ will have to pull in $750 million at the box office to break even (given marketing and distribution costs), another challenge for the project to overcome after struggling to find a distributor and release date.
The actors will also drive genuine race cars in the film, an expensive commodity in itself, let alone the training and safety measures that will increase costs.
Despite these issues Lewis Hamilton remains enamoured with the movie making process, pursuits outside of F1 crucial to the champions’ positive mentality.
READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future
“What I realised is that just working all the time doesn’t bring you happiness, and you need to find a balance in life, and I found out that I was actually quite unhappy,” he said in an interview with GQ Magazine.
"You have to find something else that can soothe you, can keep your mind going.”
Hamilton is not the only driver to be tempted by Hollywood, with Daniel Ricciardo co-producing a new F1 comedy titled ‘Downforce’.
READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey makes iconic team switch as Red Bull boss admits 'CHAOS' - GPFans F1 Recap
- 58 minutes ago
F1 team-mates CRASH into each other in competitive race
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark
- 2 hours ago
F1 pundit makes FIA HYPOCRISY claim over Hamilton investigations
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning
- 3 hours ago
Norris reveals SPECIAL tribute to first F1 victory
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul