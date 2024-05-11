close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark

Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark

Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark

Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie budget has now surpassed $300 million to become one of the most expensive films ever made.

The movie is rumoured to be called ‘Apex’, with Brad Pitt starring a retired F1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a promising young talent (Damson Idris).

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

Pitt’s film also stars Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, with Hamilton himself reportedly making a cameo appearance.

As co-producer of the film, Hamilton’s role has been to ensure it accurately depicts the world of Formula 1.

Brad Pitt will star in the upcoming F1 film
F1 movie films at Monza

Are there new challenges for Brad Pitt’s F1 film?

The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, of Top Gun Maverick fame, with filming taking place at the British Grand Prix last year.

However the film has not been without its challenges, the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike delaying filming.

In addition, the F1 movie has surpassed a $300 million budget, which puts a lot of pressure on the film to be a hit on its release.

‘Apex’ will have to pull in $750 million at the box office to break even (given marketing and distribution costs), another challenge for the project to overcome after struggling to find a distributor and release date.

The actors will also drive genuine race cars in the film, an expensive commodity in itself, let alone the training and safety measures that will increase costs.

Despite these issues Lewis Hamilton remains enamoured with the movie making process, pursuits outside of F1 crucial to the champions’ positive mentality.

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Lewis Hamilton has plenty of other ventures outside of Formula 1

“What I realised is that just working all the time doesn’t bring you happiness, and you need to find a balance in life, and I found out that I was actually quite unhappy,” he said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

"You have to find something else that can soothe you, can keep your mind going.”

Hamilton is not the only driver to be tempted by Hollywood, with Daniel Ricciardo co-producing a new F1 comedy titled ‘Downforce’.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Brad Pitt
International superstar scolds Hamilton after Miami GP
F1 News

International superstar scolds Hamilton after Miami GP

  • Yesterday 12:42
Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy

  • May 10, 2024 21:42

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Newey makes iconic team switch as Red Bull boss admits 'CHAOS' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 News

F1 team-mates CRASH into each other in competitive race

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton F1 movie budget SOARS past incredible $300 million mark

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit makes FIA HYPOCRISY claim over Hamilton investigations

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull chief in 'stick to sports' warning

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News

Norris reveals SPECIAL tribute to first F1 victory

  • Yesterday 20:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x