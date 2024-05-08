Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Red Bull director Helmut Marko has offered a key update concerning Max Verstappen’s future with the team.

It has been a turbulent year for the Milton Keynes outfit, with team principal Christian Horner being investigated after accusations of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’, accusations he has vehemently denied and was cleared of by an internal investigation.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Red Bull also announced their chief technical director Adrian Newey would be leaving the team in 2025.

Whilst the exact reason for his departure remains unknown, it has been suggested he had grown unsettled by the internal power struggle within Red Bull, and BBC Sport reported that he was uncomfortable in his position due to the ongoing Horner saga.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

There has been reports of an internal power struggle within Red Bull

Could Verstappen leave Red Bull?

As well as Newey’s departure, reports suggest Max Verstappen could be heading towards the Red Bull exit.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed his desire to see the Dutch champion join the team, after Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025.

The Austrian has also been seen talking to Marko and Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, in the paddock this season.

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Helmut Marko discusses Verstappen's future

Mercedes have reportedly prepared a lucrative salary for the champion, but Verstappen hasn’t revealed any intention to move to the underperforming Brackley squad.

Now, Red Bull stalwart Marko has provided an update to Sky Germany about where Verstappen will race in Formula 1 in the coming years.

“Max will definitely make a decision based on who gives him the best possible technical package,” he said.

“That is certainly Red Bull at the moment. Since there are no rule changes for next year, I am convinced that we will maintain our lead next year too.

“What happens after will then be decided individually.”

WATCH: 10 things you didn’t about Max Verstappen

Related