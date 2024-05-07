Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

The Austrian team announced Newey would be leaving the team ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with his departure expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The engineer has worked with Red Bull since 2006 and has overseen the design of their most successful cars in the sport.

Reports around his departure suggest he has become unsettled with the ongoing power struggle between Christian Horner and Marko within Red Bull.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Are there tensions between Horner and Marko?

Where will Newey move to next?

Since the announcement, Newey’s next move has been hotly debated.

Ferrari seems the most popular option for the engineer, with fans and reporters alike enjoying the idea of him ending his career at the Scuderia.

He would also join Lewis Hamilton if he were to make the move, after the seven-time champion announced earlier this year that he will drive for Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton has expressed his desire to see Newey at the team, stating it would be a ‘privilege’ during the Miami GP weekend.

Newey could join Hamilton at Ferrari

Now, Red Bull director Marko has also discussed Newey moving to Ferrari, albeit in a thinly-veiled swipe suggesting Newey may be leaving the Milton Keynes-based outfit for financial reasons.

On Sky Germany’s coverage, Ralf Schumacher asked Marko if the colour red would suit Newey.

“There is a contrast between dark blue and red but with the green dollar colours everything is possible,” Marko responded.

