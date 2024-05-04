Adrian Newey has spoken publicly for the first time since it was announced that he would be leaving Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the legendary engineer would be departing the team in the first quarter of next year after 18 years.

In that time, Newey has designed the cars that have taken Red Bull from a midfield team, to winning seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

The 65-year-old has won a total of 13 drivers’ titles and 12 constructors’ championships across his incredible career, having worked with the likes of Williams and McLaren.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Newey has had an incredible F1 career

Newey speaks publicly after Red Bull exit

It had been reported that Newey was left unsettled by the power struggle between the Thai and Austrian side of the team’s ownership, created by the situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Now, in an interview with Martin Brundle on Sky Sports ahead of Sprint Qualifying in Miami, Newey revealed his reason for leaving Red Bull.

Asked by Brundle about how he feels about leaving the team after nearly two decades, Newey said: “I mean, it’s been 18 years. It’s been an amazing ride, starting at Red Bull from a very young team, the ashes of Jaguar and being involved with Christian and building it up to, you know, honestly when I joined I had no idea where we were going to end up.

“It’s quite a big career risk from me, and it’s just been an amazing ride since then. It’s been a tremendous honour working with all the amazing guys and girls at the factory and at the race team, just been fabulous.”

When asked why he’s made the decision now, Newey responded: “Well, Formula 1’s all consuming. I’ve been at it for a long time now.

Newey spoke to Martin Brundle about his decision to leave

“2021 was a really busy year because of all the, the tight battle with Mercedes through the championship and at the same time, putting all the research and development into the 18 (RB18), which was the father of this generation of cars.

“I don’t know, I think there comes a point where, I just thought, as Forrest Gump said: ‘I’m feeling a little bit tired!’

Asked about how long he’d be thinking about leaving, he replied: “A little while now if I’m honest.

“I guess, over the winter a little bit and then, events have unfolded this year and I thought, I’m in a very lucky position where I don’t need to work to live.

“I work because I enjoy it and I just felt now is a good time to step back and take a bit of a break and take stock of life and go travelling a bit.”

