Former Red Bull star reacts to 'insane' Newey exit

A former Red Bull grand prix winner has reacted to the shock news that the team's design chief, Adrian Newey, will move on early next year.

Rumours had been swirling over the past week that the 65-year-old had decided to resign from his post over his displeasure over the ongoing Christian Horner saga, before Red Bull confirmed this week that his time spell at the team will come to an end in early 2025.

Newey's exit will be a significant blow for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, drawing a line under an incredibly successful 18-year partnership which delivered 13 championships over two dominant eras.

Speculation over Newey's next destination continues to dominate the headlines in F1, with Ferrari believed to be one of the front-runners to secure his signature.

There are also suggestions, however, that the Brit could take some time away from the F1 spotlight before making a decision on his future.

Mark Webber has weighed in on Adrian Newey's departure The design mastermind has been linked with a move to Ferrari

Webber hails Newey influence

Mark Webber, who worked alongside Newey at Red Bull between 2007-2013, has paid tribute to the man widely considered to be the sport's greatest designer of all time.

The 49-year-old won eight grands prix during his spell with the team, and hailed Newey's impact over almost two decades at the reigning constructors champions.

Posting on his Instagram story, the Australian said: “Adrian’s [Newey] impact on those who worked with him at RB was insane.

“Professionally and personally countless people better off today, me included.”

