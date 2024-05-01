Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change
Ferrari fans may be getting a little impatient following the announcement that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull in the early stages of 2025.
The Maranello-based outfit have recently become front-runners to secure the signature of Formula 1's most successful designer, but it's another deal that is causing quite a stir.
The newly-named Scuderia Ferrari HP unveiled a record-equalling title sponsorship deal with technology company Hewlett Packard last month, worth around £400 million across five seasons.
With that announcement came the exciting news that the team would don a blue-based livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, presumably to celebrate the new sponsorship given that HP's logo features a very prominent blue colour.
While Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's all-blue race suits gave fans hope that Ferrari may run an all-blue livery, as they did once before way back in 1964, the end result has caused quite a storm on social media.
F1 Twitter rip into 'underwhelming' announcement
F1 fans may be getting flashbacks to Alpine's rather underwhelming 'pink' livery that they promised at the start of the 2024 season, with Ferrari's new look for Miami not exactly setting the world alight.
Although there are blue elements on the car, including some rather garish new wheels, teases earlier in the week had suggested it would be almost entirely blue.
The covers are off!! 🔵— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 1, 2024
Time to meet our #MiamiGP challenger 🤩 #FerrariMiami pic.twitter.com/Ylg3xPnZWf
In typical social media style, fans ridiculed the new design on X, formerly Twitter, with one user proclaiming the livery was 'very underwhelming', and another saying the car 'looked terrible'.
Some Ferrari fans had been hoping for a different kind of announcement, on a day when Red Bull had officially confirmed Newey's departure from the team after 18 years.
Several users simply replied 'Announce Newey'.
TAKE THE COVERS OFF NEWEY NEXT— Luke 🆑 📠 (@ElPredestinato) May 1, 2024
ahahaha people have been hyping it for 2 weeks about blue ferrari. This is the result.— Mona (@RealMona_) May 1, 2024
ANNOUNCE NEWEY https://t.co/omjpNkXr5f— Major (@MajorGodlove) May 1, 2024
You have one job and you did it wrong!— Hugo Soares Codinha (@ThRealHSCodinha) May 1, 2024
Next time just do a copy and paste. pic.twitter.com/WzcLnoKEh1
