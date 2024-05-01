Lawyers involved as Newey aims to work for Red Bull rival ASAP

Adrian Newey’s lawyers are in an effort to negotiate terms with Red Bull that would allow the mastermind engineer to work for a Formula 1 rival as early 2025, according to reports.

The Brit formally handed his resignation in to the team recently, with the Christian Horner saga, as well as a diminishing role at the organisation cited as reasons for an exit.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Newey submits Red Bull 'resignation' ahead of exit

It means that an 18-year partnership, including 13 world championships, will come to an end in the near future.

The likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren could all chase Newey’s signature, but the 65-year-old will likely take time before deciding on which opportunity suits him best.

READ MORE: Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT

Adrian Newey has been a big part of Red Bull since 2006

Red Bull are currently dominating Formula 1

Where will Adrian Newey go next?

Newey may even opt to depart F1 entirely and embark on a new project elsewhere, with expertise in sailing and hypercar design too.

High level sources close to the BBC now believe that Newey's lawyers are working on mitigating the effects of a supposed ‘non-complete’ clause in his contract, which could prevent him from working for another team until 2027.

It's understood that, despite his contract currently running until the end of 2025 with Red Bull, there is a chance that he could be released from that deal as early as the end of this season, although a period of gardening leave may ensue.

It is also believed that Ferrari are ‘hot favourites’ to secure his signature in the future, with a special ‘super consultant’ role rumoured to be on the cards, which could allow him to work for the Scuderia without relocating to Italy.

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Related