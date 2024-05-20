Perez reveals latest on Red Bull F1 contract negotiations
Sergio Perez has opened up about his Formula 1 future, and revealed the latest on his contract negotiations.
The Mexican driver had a difficult weekend in Imola, failing to reach Q3 in qualifying whilst his team-mate Max Verstappen claimed pole position.
Perez’s qualifying woes further hindered his race, finishing behind the two Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in eighth.
Verstappen’s win came under threat towards the end of the race, with Lando Norris closing in on him in the final laps, and Perez wasn't able to help his world champion team-mate in his fight.
Will Perez lose his Red Bull seat?
Christian Horner told Sky Sports after the race that Perez’s qualifying performance ruined his weekend, and that the team needed him to be at the top fighting with Verstappen.
The team principal also praised Perez for his start to the year, describing him as ‘more focused’ this season.
Perez is out of contract for 2025, and with drivers such as Carlos Sainz also out of contract, the Mexican will have to earn his future seat at Red Bull.
Additionally, RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has had a phenomenal start to the season with points finishes in most races, and consecutive Q3 appearances.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Perez shed further light on his contract situation for next year.
“Still nothing has been signed so everything it's still open but I believe very soon.
“We are getting into a very tense part of the season and I want to get it out of the way because I think it's important that I focus on the racing side so I hope sooner than later everything can be finalised.”
