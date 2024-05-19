Horner reveals Perez CHANGE after disastrous race in Imola

Christian Horner has revealed that Sergio Perez has had a change in mentality in 2024, despite a poor result in Imola.

Perez was on the back-foot from qualifying onwards during the weekend, failing to get into Q3, and starting from 11th in the race.

His team-mate, on the other hand, managed to claim pole position after a difficult weekend in the Red Bull, and romped to a 59th grand prix victory.

Perez finished a disappointing eighth, behind the two Mercedes drivers of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen took a 59th career victory in Imola

Sergio Perez languished below rivals Mercedes

Has Perez harmed his chances at Red Bull?

Throughout the race it looked like it would be a simple win for Verstappen, until the closing stages, when Lando Norris began to close in on him in the McLaren.

With one lap to go, Norris was within DRS of the Dutchman, but the three-time champion ultimately prevailed.

McLaren's close victory exposed Red Bull's struggle with their number two driver, with Perez absent from the leading pack.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, team principal Horner revealed that Perez's qualifying performance let him down throughout the weekend.

"It was a shame for Checo, affectively being out of kilter following qualifying,” he said.

Christian Horner gives verdict on Perez's performance

"We ran the reverse strategy for him. He got P8 and P7 was theoretically the best we could see before the race on our analysis.

"We need him up there supporting Max, in the same way the two Ferraris and two McLarens are together.

"He has had a much better start to this year bar this weekend which has been an anomaly, he's been very strong.

"He's been more relaxed, less focused on what Max is doing and focusing on himself. He's responded to that."

