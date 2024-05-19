Hamilton on the charge in Imola - Lap One report
Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had a blistering getaway at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
The field all got away cleanly with no first lap incidents and fair racing between the drivers, as Verstappen extended his lead in first.
READ MORE: FIA hit F1 team with EXTREMELY harsh penalty at Imola
Hamilton made a place up to seventh, and slotted in behind his team-mate George Russell as both Mercedes drivers look to get into the top five.
A seamless start in Imola
Before the lights went out, Verstappen appeared crooked on the grid, but his start was legal, the champion eking out every possible advantage to claim the lead at the first chicane.
Despite being hit with a three-place grid penalty after qualifying demoting him down to fifth, Oscar Piastri was determined to remain with the leading pack, clinging on to the Ferrari, and keeping his rivals behind.
As the drivers crossed the line to end the first lap, the top three comprised of Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results - McLarens STUNNING in dramatic session
