FIA release statement on shocking F1 driver abuse

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to Instagram to condemn 'abuse' suffered by drivers during the Imola Grand Prix weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda was involved in a huge crash during qualifying in Italy, with his car flipping over following a spin on the exit of the Tamburello corner.

Then, Franco Colapinto, taking part in his first race weekend as an Alpine driver, also crashed during qualifying, meaning the two drivers started Sunday's race from 15th and 20th respectively.

However, an incident earlier in the weekend had also caused Tsunoda to experience some vile remarks on social media. During practice, the Japanese racer appeared to gesticulate towards Colapinto after being blocked by the Argentine.

This then prompted a barrage of abuse on social media against Tsunoda, with a minority of Colapinto's large fan base writing vile comments about the 25-year-old, some of which were reportedly racist in nature.

Tsunoda issued a response to the abuse to media later in the weekend, suggesting it was 'unnecessary', and that it had also been directed at Jack Doohan, the driver who was replaced by Colapinto at Alpine.

Now, Ben Sulayem has released an official statement on behalf of F1's governing body the FIA, condemning the abuse faced by drivers during the weekend.

Ben Sulayem's driver abuse statement in full

"Motorsport is built on competition, passion, and commitment, and every race drivers take to the track representing these values," the statement read. "The passion and excitement that we feel for our sport should unite us and never be twisted into abuse or hate.

"I stand in full support of Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto, and I thank them for speaking out against the growing issue of online abuse in motorsport.

"No one should be subjected to threats, hatred, or discrimination. There is no place for abuse or toxicity in our community.

"Through the United Against Online Abuse campaign, we are taking decisive action - raising awareness, providing support, and driving change.

"We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone in our sport, and together we can build a safer, more respectful environment for all."

