F1 star set for Imola Grand Prix GRID DROP after FIA rule breach

A Formula 1 star is set for a grid penalty at the Imola Grand Prix after the FIA announced that the stewards are investigating a driver.

Alpine should have held Franco Colapinto in the garage but he was released prematurely, making his way to the pit lane before being officially cleared to do so, meaning he is likely to face what was described as a 'slam-dunk' grid penalty after the error.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Chaos in Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffers in DOUBLE Ferrari exit

The stewards confirmed they would investigate Colapinto's Q1 incident after qualifying concluded over the alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and noncompliance with the race director’s event note.

Both Colapinto and his team will report to the stewards on Saturday night as an official verdict is still pending, however, the FIA's precedent for this incident means a one-place grid drop is likely coming the Argentine's way.

Both Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were given a one-place grid penalty for leaving their garages too early during qualifying in Bahrain earlier this year, as the stewards believed it gave the two Mercedes drivers a sporting advantage.

Colapinto's nightmare return to F1 with Alpine

Colapinto's first qualifying session in Imola went from bad to worse, when he crashed during the closing stages of Q1 and caused a second red flag.

The Argentine managed to walk out of the car and was reportedly fine, but suffered heavy impact into the barrier after he spun into Tamburello.

Colapinto's time was good enough to get through to Q2 where he finished P15, but with a grid drop pending, the young Alpine star will likely start Sunday's race in 16th.

Altogether, Colapinto's qualifying in Imola compounds a miserable return to F1 after he was announced as Jack Doohan's replacement at Alpine in the break between races.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix

Related