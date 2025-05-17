F1 News Today: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix
Mercedes have confirmed that team principal Toto Wolff will not attend the Imola Grand Prix.
FIA announce F1 punishment verdict after Charles Leclerc incident at Imola Grand Prix
The FIA have published an official decision from the stewards after an incident involving Ferrari star Charles Leclerc at the Imola Grand Prix.
F1 rookie slams team over BRUTAL mid-season axe
Alpine's decision to ditch Jack Doohan after just six races has been heavily criticised by one of Formula 1's up and coming stars.
Meet Flavio Briatore - Alpine's 'democratic dictator' who fires 'bad people'
Love him or hate him, Formula 1 is certainly far more colourful with Flavio Briatore around.
How the 2025 Imola Grand Prix could be its last F1 race
This weekend Formula 1 heads to Italy for the first of two grands prix in the European country in the 2025 campaign, but could this be the last time we have multiple Italian GPs in the same year?
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Imola Grand Prix FREE
- 3 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton's dad 'set for new FIA role' as presidency bid ramps up
- 19 minutes ago
George Russell slams FIA over 'ridiculous' penalty change
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
New FIA test revealed as Mercedes F1 car summoned at Imola - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
