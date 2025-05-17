close global

F1 News Today: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix

Mercedes have confirmed that team principal Toto Wolff will not attend the Imola Grand Prix.

FIA announce F1 punishment verdict after Charles Leclerc incident at Imola Grand Prix

The FIA have published an official decision from the stewards after an incident involving Ferrari star Charles Leclerc at the Imola Grand Prix.

F1 rookie slams team over BRUTAL mid-season axe

Alpine's decision to ditch Jack Doohan after just six races has been heavily criticised by one of Formula 1's up and coming stars.

Meet Flavio Briatore - Alpine's 'democratic dictator' who fires 'bad people'

Love him or hate him, Formula 1 is certainly far more colourful with Flavio Briatore around.

How the 2025 Imola Grand Prix could be its last F1 race

This weekend Formula 1 heads to Italy for the first of two grands prix in the European country in the 2025 campaign, but could this be the last time we have multiple Italian GPs in the same year?

