Imola Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after official FIA announcement

Saturday's qualifying for the 2025 Imola Grand Prix was delayed after an official announcement from the FIA.

Formula 1's governing body further paused qualifying for Sunday's race in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy after initially revealing it would resume at 16:46 local time after questions were raised over a decision from Q1.

Haas F1 star Ollie Bearman initially crossed the line to make it through to Q2 but then had his lap time deleted after a late red flag was waved thanks to a crash from Alpine's Franco Colapinto.

The crash from the newly promoted F1 driver triggered the second red flag of the session after Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda was involved in a massive crash at the start of Q1 which also delayed proceedings. Tsunoda reportedly left the crash unharmed but headed straight to the medical tent for vital checks.

Haas F1 star Bearman out of Imola qualifying

Shortly after confirming the change in order which bumped Gabriel Bortoleto into Q2 and dropped Bearman out of the competitive running however, the stewards reviewed the decision, putting Bortoleto's Q2 entry at risk.

After questions were raised over whether Bearman had in fact made it across the line before the red flag was triggered, the stewards took even longer to deliver their verdict, leaving the drivers waiting in their garages for Q2 to begin.

Chaos continued to ensue as Sauber delivered a confusing statement by sending Bortoleto out despite Bearman continuing to wait patiently in the garage.

The session then resumed just before 4pm local time and Bearman was knocked out in P19.

Speaking after the bizarre delay, Bearman said: "I'm not sure why my lap wasn't reinstated, I think they have enough to understand what happened and it's a bit strange."

