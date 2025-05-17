Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix, with the Red Bull star flipping his car upside down and crashing out in Q1.

The Japanese driver spun into the Villeneuve corner just after Tamburello and the car flipped as he approached the barrier, landed upside down before the roll hoop turned him back over.

Once the car was stationary, it was evident the right side of the Red Bull was completely destroyed and unable to compete further in qualifying.

The accident did significant damage to his Red Bull but thankfully, Tsunoda walked out of the car and appeared unharmed but headed straight to the medical car for precautionary checks.

Tsunoda out of qualifying after horror Imola crash

Qualifying was paused almost immediately, with the remaining drivers shocked at the footage and asked if Tsunoda was alright.

"Oh my god I just saw the video, is he okay?" Liam Lawson asked over team radio as he expressed concern for his fellow racing driver.

Not only did the marshals have to retrieve the car, but Tsunoda also caused damage to the side of the track which had to be returned back to the state it was homologated.

Tsunoda failed to set a time during Q1 and will start Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from last on the grid following the incident.

