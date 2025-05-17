close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix, with the Red Bull star flipping his car upside down and crashing out in Q1.

The Japanese driver spun into the Villeneuve corner just after Tamburello and the car flipped as he approached the barrier, landed upside down before the roll hoop turned him back over.

Once the car was stationary, it was evident the right side of the Red Bull was completely destroyed and unable to compete further in qualifying.

The accident did significant damage to his Red Bull but thankfully, Tsunoda walked out of the car and appeared unharmed but headed straight to the medical car for precautionary checks.

Tsunoda out of qualifying after horror Imola crash

Qualifying was paused almost immediately, with the remaining drivers shocked at the footage and asked if Tsunoda was alright.

"Oh my god I just saw the video, is he okay?" Liam Lawson asked over team radio as he expressed concern for his fellow racing driver.

Not only did the marshals have to retrieve the car, but Tsunoda also caused damage to the side of the track which had to be returned back to the state it was homologated.

Tsunoda failed to set a time during Q1 and will start Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from last on the grid following the incident.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Toto Wolff Yuki Tsunoda Imola Grand Prix
F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix
Imola Grand Prix

F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare
Imola Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Imola Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star out early after massive crash as driver facing Imola penalty

  • 18 minutes ago
Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton endures Imola setback as FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 Social

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia-Romagna as late change in conditions threatens qualifying

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x