Imola Grand Prix facing 14 changes in official FIA announcement

The FIA have confirmed 14 changes that will be implemented at the 2025 Imola Grand Prix this weekend.

Ahead of the race in Emilia Romagna, the FIA have clearly defined the track’s limits and have introduced 14 changes to the circuit in an official document prior to the weekend’s action.

The location of these 14 changes include: Turn 4’s apex, Turn 4’s exit, Turn 6’s apex, Turn 6’s exit, Turn 7’s exit, Turn 9’s exit, Turn 11’s exit, Turn 12’s apex, Turn 12’s exit/Turn 13’s apex, Turn 14’s apex, Turn 15’s exit, Turn 17’s exit, Turn 18’s exit and Turn 19’s apex.

At each turn’s apex or exit, the white and blue line will be realigned by 1.5m, as the layout of the track remains the same as previous years.

Additional F1 changes introduced for Imola

Not only have there been changes to the track at Imola, but F1’s stars have been offered a change in tyres for this weekend’s race by Pirelli.

F1’s tyre supplier have brought the softest trio of compounds to the Imola GP, with the C6 making its debut in 2025 as the soft whilst the C5 will act as the medium and the C4 becomes the hard.

The changes are aimed at promoting more interesting strategies from teams, with Pirelli pushing teams to make an extra pit stop if tyre degradation is too high on these softer compounds.

Imola often offers a one-stop race, and with overtaking usually taking place on the start/finish straight, the spectacle has often been criticised at the circuit.

The Emilia Romagna GP is currently fighting for its place on the F1 calendar as the second Italian race alongside Monza, and if the racing does not provide entertainment it could find itself further at risk.

The C4/C5/C6 tyre choice will return for Monaco and Canada, with the race in Monte Carlo a mandatory two-stop in 2025, in a bid to create more excitement during the iconic street race.

