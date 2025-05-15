FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams at Imola Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a rule change for the Imola Grand Prix weekend as Formula 1 heads to Italy for round seven of the 2025 championship.

After six competitive weekends so far this year, Oscar Piastri leads the way, 16 points ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the standings, as the dominant papaya outfit have also managed to pull out a 105-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship.

A large part of McLaren's success has been their ability to manage tyres better than their competitors, with an aerodynamics expert revealing earlier this week an intriguing 'trick' that allows them to do that.

Ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, the tyres that McLaren - and all other nine teams - will be using will be different to last time out in Miami, and indeed from those used in the opening stages of this year's campaign.

As the stars settle down in Imola ahead of this weekend's action, F1's governing body officially revealed that the mandatory tyre selection for all teams during the race will be the C4 and the C5 tyres, a change to what was seen in Miami where the C3 and C4 were mandatory.

New tyre available to all F1 teams in Italy

On top of this, the FIA also confirmed the C6 tyre - brand new for this year - has been included as an option for 2025's first race weekend in Italy.

The C6 has not been raced on as of yet, only tested by various teams prior to the Imola GP, but it will be available and is likely to be used in qualifying on Saturday as it is the softest option on offer this weekend.

The new compound could also be used in Sunday's race, if teams are planning to do a two-stop strategy in order to have a few laps on the softest tyre available in F1 2025.

Of course, both intermediate and full wets are available to the teams throughout the weekend, and they may be needed during Sunday's main event, with potential rain showers on the horizon.

