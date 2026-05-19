Former Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick set to make TV return

Danica Patrick appeared at various F1 race weekends in the US last season

Former racing driver and former Sky Sports F1 presenter Danica Patrick is returning to TV screens, despite not having been included in the Sky Sports team for the 2026 season.

Patrick previously raced in both IndyCar and NASCAR, and provided useful insight for Sky Sports across multiple race weekends over the past few years, mainly during race weekends in the Americas.

However, ahead of the 2026 F1 season, it was revealed that she would not be part of the Sky Sports F1 team going forward, and she will not appear at any race weekends for the broadcaster this season.

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But Patrick has instead landed herself another job role, joining the coverage of IndyCar's iconic Indy500 race which takes place next weekend.

Patrick achieved a third-place finish in the historic race back in 2009, and she is actually the only female racer to have a race victory in IndyCar, achieved at the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Fox Sports have confirmed that Patrick will be part of the pre-race coverage of the race, which takes place on Sunday May 24.

Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe - two names who F1 fans will also recognise - will be in the race booth for the broadcaster alongside Townsend Bell.

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Danica Patrick's racing career

In 2005, Danica made history by becoming the fourth woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious races in IndyCar racing.

Danica's first season in IndyCar was a remarkable one. She achieved an extraordinary feat by leading during the Indianapolis 500 and finishing fourth, becoming the first woman to do so. Her performances earned her the Rookie of the Year honours.

Patrick joined the Andretti Green Racing (AGR) team in 2007, and the following year, the pinnacle of her racing career arrived when she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race - at the Indy Japan 300.

That victory was a historic achievement that solidified her place in the annals of motorsports history. She finished sixth in the drivers' championship that season and recorded 10 top-10 finishes.

After her successful stint in IndyCar, Danica made the transition to NASCAR, where she made history once again by winning pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500 and finishing eighth in the race - again the highest finish ever in the race by a female driver.

In 2018, Danica Patrick retired from full-time racing at the age of 36.

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