Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals F1 champion wanted to 'fight with everyone' at Nurburgring 24 Hours
Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals F1 champion wanted to 'fight with everyone' at Nurburgring 24 Hours
Juncadella revealed an exchange between himself and Verstappen
Dani Juncadella has revealed F1 champion Max Verstappen's instruction to stop him 'fighting with everyone' at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
The Spanish driver teamed up with the four-time champion, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer last weekend to take on the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours, in the No. 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 under the Verstappen Racing banner.
And for 20 hours of the endurance event, it seemed inevitable that the four drivers would lift the winners trophy on Sunday after Verstappen Racing managed to gain a 30-second lead.
However, as the clock ticked down to three hours, Juncadella was spotted driving into the pits, where the car was ultimately pulled into the garage with a drive shaft issue.
The other Mercedes-AMG, run by Team Ravenol in the No. 80, slipped past them for the lead, and it became quickly apparent that Verstappen would be denied a maiden 24-hour race victory in Germany.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull get ‘serious’ about Verstappen exit as Nurburgring 24 Hours promotion confirmed
Juncadella reveals Verstappen's Nurburgring strategy
The No. 80 entry of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller and Maxime Martin held on to take the chequered flag and Mercedes' first Nurburgring 24 Hours win in a decade, in a day of mixed fortunes for the German marque.
Despite their reliability costing them the race, Juncadella reflected positively on their Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt, labelling it the 'perfect race' from the four drivers in the Verstappen Racing team.
Not only was their advantage down to the calibre of drivers competing in the No. 3 car, but also how the lineup spread themselves strategically throughout the 24-hour race, which was recently outlined by Juncadella.
Speaking to Spanish outlet SoyMotor on their live stream, Juncadella explained that Verstappen asked him to start the 24-hour race, to give them a better chance of succeeding.
He explained: "On Friday night, after qualifying, he [Max] comes up to me and says: 'You better start, because I know myself, and it's 24 hours. First lap, fourth place, I'm going to want to fight with everyone. You start better'."
"That to me is great. Feeling that confidence from him, that he wants me to do the start job."
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Nurburgring 24 Hours ban for F1 star
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Red Bull get ‘serious’ about Max Verstappen exit as Nurburgring 24 Hours promotion confirmed
- Today 07:26
Max Verstappen team-mate reacts after puncture incident at Nurburgring 24 hour race
- May 16, 2026 20:27
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Martin Brundle reveals backlash for Sky Sports F1 career decision
Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals F1 champion wanted to 'fight with everyone' at Nurburgring 24 Hours
Former Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick set to make TV return
Lando Norris' genius plan could spark F1 2026 title charge
Latest News
Martin Brundle reveals backlash for Sky Sports F1 career decision
- 22 minutes ago
Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals F1 champion wanted to 'fight with everyone' at Nurburgring 24 Hours
- 1 hour ago
Former Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick set to make TV return
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris' genius plan could spark F1 2026 title charge
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes at risk of F1 'punishment' after FIA backtrack over 2026 change
- Today 18:58
F1 champion hails Honda 'saviour'
- Today 17:56
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may