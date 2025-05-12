F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia Romagna

The seventh round of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship takes place at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari this weekend for the Imola Grand Prix.

Also known as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola boasts a historic F1 legacy and has not failed to entertain since its return to the calendar in 2020.

Oscar Piastri enters Imola 16 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers' standings, after enjoying three consecutive wins in Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami.

Despite McLaren's dominance since the start of the season, several teams will hope to regain competitiveness at Imola with both Ferrari and Mercedes introducing upgrades to their car for the grand prix.

Will Ferrari's upgrades be enough to launch them back onto the podium in front of the Tifosi, or will Italian driver Kimi Antonelli impress his home crowd in Imola after securing his first ever pole position in Miami?

More importantly however, will the weather shake things up in Italy this weekend? Here is the forecast from Friday to Sunday for the entirety of the Imola Grand Prix weekend.

Imola Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, May 16 - FP1 & FP2

The first practice session of the weekend will get underway at 1:30pm local time (CEST), where sunshine and a warm but manageable temperature of 19 degrees Celsius is forecast.

There is no chance of rain and a moderate breeze from the east and north east will do little to impact running, with wind speeds of 13mph expected.

FP2 will start at 5pm, where the temperature and conditions will largely remain the same in the evening, with no chance of rain forecast and the wind expected to lessen to a gentle breeze - ideal conditions for all 20 drivers to get to grips with the track and learn how the 2025 cars respond to the circuit.

Saturday, May 17 - FP3 & Qualifying

These pleasant conditions will continue on Saturday for the final practice session, which will start at 12:30pm local time (CEST) and will remain dry with zero per cent chance of rain.

Therefore, rookie drivers at the Imola Circuit - such as Franco Colapinto, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar and Ollie Bearman - will have plenty of opportunity to learn the new track and feedback data to their respective teams.

Temperatures will rise ever so slightly to 20 degrees Celsius, and wind speeds will decrease to a light breeze of 6mph.

The all-important qualifying session at Imola will take place at 4pm, where the weather will remain the same with a small rise in temperature to 21 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds remain low and there is no chance of rain, with Saturday's weather mirroring the conditions that the drivers' will run their qualifying simulations in during practice.

Sunday, May 18 - Race

After a weekend of perfect weather, race day will feature rain showers throughout the day. Lights out for the Imola Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST), with the highest chance of rain forecast for the duration of the race.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain expected for the start of the race, with the likelihood remaining at 40 throughout the 63-lap race.

Thundery showers are expected to begin in the build-up to the grand prix at 1pm, but will not interrupt the running of support races from F2 and F3.

With both feature races taking place in the morning before rain is forecast, there will be no cars to clear the track of standing water if rain does hit the track before F1's race.

Temperatures will also hit highs of 23 degrees Celsius during the race, and a light breeze of 6mph is forecast for the Imola Grand Prix.

