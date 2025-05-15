F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was reportedly left unhappy after a memorable trip.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 star facing intense pressure at Imola Grand Prix
A star of the Mercedes Formula 1 team will be placed under intense pressure this weekend in Imola.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub
An update has been issued on whether Lewis Hamilton will face boos from Ferrari fans in Italy, as the iconic team struggles to make an impression at the top of the championship in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce new F1 penalty rules ahead of Imola Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed a rule change regarding penalties for swearing received by drivers, in an official announcement made by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
➡️ READ MORE
Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback
Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has given a nod to his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in a throwback tribute to one of the Aussie star's finest victories with Red Bull Racing.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as true cost of racing career unveiled
- 1 minute ago
Norris told ‘to take Piastri out of the equation’ ahead of Imola Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams at Imola Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen ally joins forces with F1 rival
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure
- Today 06:57
Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul