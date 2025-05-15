close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was reportedly left unhappy after a memorable trip.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 star facing intense pressure at Imola Grand Prix

A star of the Mercedes Formula 1 team will be placed under intense pressure this weekend in Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub

An update has been issued on whether Lewis Hamilton will face boos from Ferrari fans in Italy, as the iconic team struggles to make an impression at the top of the championship in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce new F1 penalty rules ahead of Imola Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a rule change regarding penalties for swearing received by drivers, in an official announcement made by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

➡️ READ MORE

Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has given a nod to his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in a throwback tribute to one of the Aussie star's finest victories with Red Bull Racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem Imola Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari as ‘tense’ meeting revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari as ‘tense’ meeting revealed

  • Yesterday 20:47
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton UNFOLLOWS Ferrari as British legend 'running out of time' at Scuderia
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton UNFOLLOWS Ferrari as British legend 'running out of time' at Scuderia

  • May 13, 2025 15:46

Latest News

F1 Stories

Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as true cost of racing career unveiled

  • 1 minute ago
McLaren

Norris told ‘to take Piastri out of the equation’ ahead of Imola Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams at Imola Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen ally joins forces with F1 rival

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x