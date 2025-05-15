F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton NOT happy as star faced with immense Imola pressure

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was reportedly left unhappy after a memorable trip.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 star facing intense pressure at Imola Grand Prix

A star of the Mercedes Formula 1 team will be placed under intense pressure this weekend in Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub

An update has been issued on whether Lewis Hamilton will face boos from Ferrari fans in Italy, as the iconic team struggles to make an impression at the top of the championship in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce new F1 penalty rules ahead of Imola Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a rule change regarding penalties for swearing received by drivers, in an official announcement made by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

➡️ READ MORE

Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has given a nod to his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in a throwback tribute to one of the Aussie star's finest victories with Red Bull Racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Related