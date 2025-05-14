Lewis Hamilton left 'unhappy' after F1 trip with George Russell

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was reportedly left unhappy after a memorable trip with George Russell.

The pair previously made up Mercedes' F1 driver duo from 2022 until the end of 2024 before Hamilton made the monumental switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen issues Red Bull ultimatum

During their time as team-mates, Russell and Hamilton secured five victories between them at the wheel of the iconic Silver Arrows machinery, enduring Red Bull's domination of the sport during their years together.

Prior to becoming Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes however, Russell raced for Williams after signing with the Mercedes junior programme in 2017.

In a recent interview, the British star revealed how he found out he was becoming an F1 driver, dropping a peculiar detail over the events that followed in the process.

Russell's bad habit left Hamilton furious

Speaking in a recent F1 YouTube video Russell and a number of stars from the 2025 grid reflected on their memories after finding out they had made it to F1 for the first time, but an unusual detail stood out to the 27-year-old.

Recalling the events, Russell said: "I remember exactly the day when I found out I made it to Formula 1, it was in Sochi 2018 it was Sunday morning.

"The Mercedes manager called me and said, ‘Claire Williams wants to speak with you I think it's good news.'"

"I actually flew home with Toto and Lewis that night," he revealed after hearing he would make his F1 debut with Williams, having been prepared for the moment as a Mercedes junior driver.

Reflecting on the fond memory, Russell detailed a hilarious blunder which did not go down well with his future team-mate, saying: "I actually double dipped the hummus which Lewis wasn't very happy about so that was quite a funny story from the flight.

"He was like, 'Man what are you doing?'

"I hadn't even heard of double dipping by that point!"

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari as ‘tense’ meeting revealed

Related