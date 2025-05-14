Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub

An update has been issued on whether Lewis Hamilton will face boos from Ferrari fans in Italy, as the iconic team struggles to make an impression at the top of the championship in 2025.

Hamilton joined the Scuderia back in January, but the initial hype caused by the move has now simmered, and the reality of Ferrari's struggles have become apparent.

The seven-time world champion currently sits seventh in the drivers' championship and has only registered one top-five finish across six full-length races so far.

This weekend, F1 heads to Imola for the seventh round of the season, meaning Hamilton will perform in front of the Tifosi for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

Earlier this week, Hamilton delivered an unusual snub, unfollowing Ferrari and team-mate Charles Leclerc on Instagram as part of a major social media cleanse, removing all of the accounts he originally followed, even his dog!

Now, former W Series racer Vicky Piria has stated Ferrari are unlikely to receive boos in Imola given that it is still early in Hamilton's first campaign in red.

"At the end of the day, the passion is so strong that I don't believe people will be booing Ferrari," Piria told Sky Sports. "People will be definitely cheering Ferrari and hoping for something to happen.

"The season is still long. If we think about it, it was around this time of year in 2024 that McLaren really changed the game, in a way, so they definitely think that something is still possible.

"If you think about Lewis Hamilton's sprint win in China, his podium in Miami. It takes a lot of time for the tifosi to really get angry and disappointed, but it does not take a lot of time for them to regain their hopes again.

"And I really think that if these things don't work, it just takes one race for them to really go ahead and really celebrate."

Can Hamilton kickstart Ferrari comeback in Imola?

Only the sprint race victory in China has stopped Hamilton's early season points tally from looking disastrous, but the champion is still sat behind 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli in the standings.

On top of this, the former Mercedes man has fallen behind team-mate Leclerc in all of this year's main races that they have both been classified in, with the racing legend also outqualified by his younger team-mate on five out of six occasions.

However, the 40-year-old is statistically the most successful driver in the history of the sport, and he's now competing with the most successful team in history, and former team-mate George Russell recently claimed that it's just a matter of time before the partnership clicks.

Hamilton will be hoping for everything to fall into place in front of the team's home fans in Imola, with updates to the car being made ahead of the pivotal European triple header which kicks off this weekend.

