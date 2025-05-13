Lewis Hamilton UNFOLLOWS Ferrari in epic deletion

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed his Ferrari Formula 1 team on Instagram in a major cleanse of his social media profile.

Hamilton - who has almost 40 million followers on the platform - has decided to unfollow everybody he had initially followed, including his F1 team, his dog Roscoe, and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion has suffered a poor start to his time with the Scuderia, not achieving higher than a fifth-place finish across six grands prix, and sitting down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton has adopted a rather downbeat attitude in recent races, and has faced criticism from the likes 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve and Ralf Schumacher.

Ahead of the Imola Grand Prix weekend, which could be huge for Hamilton's season, the 40-year-old has decided to block out any distractions by having a complete refresh of his Instagram account earlier on Tuesday morning.

Lewis Hamilton's Instagram account now shows zero accounts being followed

Hamilton's Ferrari woes

The upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place in Ferrari's home country of Italy, with the Tifosi set to cheer on the most successful F1 driver in history driving for their team for the first time in an Italian race.

Villeneuve recently said that Hamilton will not be given time to improve by Ferrari, and that the fans will start to become impatient at his lack of performance compared to Leclerc.

Hamilton has been outqualified by Leclerc on five out of six occasions so far in 2025, and sits 12 points behind the Monegasque driver in the standings.

German ex-racer Schumacher also recently said that Hamilton will end up quitting Ferrari before the end of his contract, which is due to run until the end of the 2026 season.

However, Hamilton has vowed to improve both his performances and try to make Ferrari a race-winning machine once again.

The Brit has form of cleansing the accounts he follows on Instagram, having decided to unfollow everybody in the aftermath of his 2021 title defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Earlier this year, Hamilton told media: "I don’t really read the news and I go for long, long periods of time without social media. So I’m not being bombarded with all the stuff on social media, so I’m kind of living in my own little bubble in my head."

