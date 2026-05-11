Hamilton and Alonso urged to retire from F1 - 'Give youth a chance'
Hamilton and Alonso urged to retire from F1 - 'Give youth a chance'
Is it time for Hamilton and Alonso to call it quits?
F1 champions and legends of the sport Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been told they should retire and allow their seats to be given to younger drivers.
Hamilton and Alonso have nine drivers' championships between them but are now enduring a more difficult period in their esteemed careers thanks to struggles at Ferrari and Aston Martin.
What's more is that both drivers are now in their forties, but whilst rumours have spread that a retirement announcement could be on the horizon for Hamilton, Alonso has remained adamant that he will not depart Aston Martin until he has been able to achieve a respectable result out of his new machinery.
The pair who once battled each other as McLaren team-mates have spent most of the 2026 campaign nowhere near each other out on track.
Alonso's squad may have welcomed F1 design guru Adrian Newey to their ranks ahead of 2026, but that hasn't stopped Aston Martin's cars from being practically undriveable for most of the season so far.
Newey, Aston Martin, and new power unit providers Honda are only just beginning to unpack their issues, with the Miami Grand Prix last time out marking the first time this year that both drivers actually finished the race.
Hamilton on the other hand did manage to get off to a better start in red this season after a disappointing debut Ferrari campaign, but one former driver doesn't think the British star has much chance at beating team-mate Charles Leclerc as the season develops.
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Ralf Schumacher calls for F1 retirements: 'Give young people a chance'
Speaking on the Sky Germany F1 podcast Backstage Boxengasse, ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher weighed in on Hamilton's chances against Leclerc in his second season in red.
"Hamilton is in a better position again this year. But over the course of the season, he won’t stand a chance against Leclerc," said the six-time grand prix winner.
Schumacher then turned his attention to Hamilton's future, calling for the seven-time champion to retire so that his seat could be handed to Haas driver Ollie Bearman, who is still associated with the Ferrari Driver Academy.
"It’s time – and I have to say the same about Fernando Alonso: Hamilton and Alonso have had a wonderful time in Formula 1. But now it’s time for both of them to vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance," said the German pundit.
Hamilton finally brought an end to his podium drought at the Chinese GP back in March, and referring to the superstar's improved form, Schumacher added: "What he’s done again this year – a sort of comeback – is brilliant. But I reckon everything comes to an end, except for sausages."
"I believe it’s time to let the youngsters have a go. Oliver Bearman deserves the chance to sit in a Ferrari. And I also believe that, if he gets the chance, he’ll even pose a challenge to Charles Leclerc. I’m pretty sure of that. So I’d say he’s actually better."
READ MORE: Hamilton ditches Ferrari F1 simulator after setup fury
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