F1 journalist Louis Dekker expects a bombshell announcement from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton this summer, and he is predicting just when that announcement will come.

The 41-year-old British superstar is in the second year of his spell with Italian giants Ferrari, but so far the results have not been what either party would have hoped for.

Hamilton's debut season at Maranello was a miserable one with Lewis ending the year in sixth in the championship standings - a massive 267 points behind the new king of the sport Lando Norris.

Article continues under video

Things have been a little better for Hamilton so far in 2026, notably with his first Ferrari Grand Prix podium arriving at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in March.

Last weekend's Miami Grand Prix brought a fresh note of caution though with McLaren appearing to overtake Ferrari in the battle to catch Mercedes at the front of the 2026 pack. Hamilton, albeit after an early incident which cost him downforce, ended in the day in sixth position and admitted he had spent the afternoon 'in no man's land'.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Ferrari fury, F1 star slams team strategy

Hamilton future a hot topic as F1 'silly season' approaches

Hamilton's future in the sport is the subject of much speculation - reports suggest he has the option of a third year at Ferrari in 2027. But Dekker - F1 reporter for NOS in the Netherlands - believes that will not happen.

"Ferrari is falling a bit short," he said on the NOS Formula 1 podcast.

"Their starts are impressive, but they can’t quite maintain that momentum. Earlier this year, Ferrari was seen as the team that had sacrificed a season for a breakthrough year. Now, it’s becoming clear that they might not be the winning team they once were, especially with McLaren quickly gaining ground. That tells you a lot."

Bombshell Hamilton retirement prediction

Not only does Dekker expect Hamilton to call time on his glittering career at the end of the 2026 season, he is predicting exactly when the announcement will come.

"I’d bet a bottle on it. I think Hamilton will announce his retirement at Silverstone and finish out the year."

READ MORE: Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Hamilton'

Related