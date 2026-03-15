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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

Lewis Hamilton senses first Ferrari F1 win after breakthrough Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton senses first Ferrari F1 win after breakthrough Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton now has 203 career podiums

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 podium drought came to an end at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday and he's already looking forward to his first win with Ferrari.

After snatching the lead from Kimi Antonelli on the first lap in Shanghai, which the young Italian eventually regained, Hamilton battled team-mate Charles Leclerc throughout the majority of Sunday's race to eventuality come out on top in the red car.

While it was not enough to beat the Mercedes of Antonelli and George Russell, Hamilton nonetheless had cause to celebrate by finishing third and claiming his first F1 podium with Ferrari.

The seven-time champion was podium-less throughout the entirety of his first season with the Italian outfit, his drought lasting 27 races from the 2024 Las Vegas GP to the 2026 Chinese GP.

Hamilton's result in Shanghai sees him extend his own record of most F1 podiums ever to 203 (Michael Schumacher is the second most successful driver in this regard with 155).

CHINESE GP RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton secures best Ferrari result, star takes historic win

Hamilton ready to win with Ferrari

Speaking in the post-race press conference after Sunday's Chinese GP, Hamilton was asked whether he felt ready to win with Ferrari after his first podium.

The 41-year-old agreed somewhat and responded: "I definitely feel that I could say that it’s more in sight than ever before. Last year it couldn’t have been further from view.

"But I think as you’ve seen, these guys in qualifying — somehow we were a little bit closer in qualifying yesterday — but in the race trim I think they’ve got four or five tenths on us at the moment. That’s a huge step to pick up, both in downforce and efficiency and also power. That’s a huge upgrade that we need to push for.

"But I really do believe in everyone back in Maranello and that it’s not an impossible feat to overcome. So yeah, Forza Ferrari, we’ve just got to keep pushing."

When did Lewis Hamilton last win an F1 grand prix?

The 41-year-old is still looking to fight at the front of the pack during F1's new regulations cycle, having yet to win a grand prix in red since making the move to Maranello for the 2025 season.

He did step on the top of the podium with the Scuderia after winning last year's Chinese GP sprint, but Hamilton's last grand prix victory came when he was still driving for Mercedes.

Hamilton inherited the 2024 Belgian GP win from Russell, his team-mate at the time, who was disqualified after the chequered flag had been flown.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Chinese Grand Prix

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