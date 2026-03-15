Lewis Hamilton gets DREAM Chinese Grand Prix start but Mercedes fight back
Lewis Hamilton gets DREAM Chinese Grand Prix start but Mercedes fight back
A thrilling and dramatic start to the Chinese Grand Prix
The Lewis Hamilton of old sprang into action, taking the lead from the Mercedes as his Ferrari rocketed into the first corner at the Chinese Grand Prix.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc managed to leap ahead of polesitter Kimi Antonelli for second, while George Russell tumbled down to fourth.
However, both Mercedes got their own back, with Antonelli passing Hamilton for the lead on lap two and Russell retrieving a position off Leclerc.
Nothing could be done on the start of lap four, as Russell's engine allowed him to blast past Hamilton for second place on the start/finish straight, thus beginning his hunt for Antonelli.
Elsewhere, Red Bull had a nightmare start to the Chinese GP, with Max Verstappen falling all the way to P14. Isack Hadjar had to pit at the end of the first lap after he spun off in a battle with the Haas of Ollie Bearman.
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Double McLaren DNS as four cars miss Chinese GP start
The drama began well before lights out in Shanghai, with Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto all returned to the pit-lane. All four drivers failed to start the Chinese GP.
Lando Norris didn't make it out of the pits and onto the grid before the pitlane exit closed due to electrical issues, while his team-mate Oscar Piastri was wheeled back into the pits with just minutes to go before lights out.
Neither McLaren made it out on track, marking the second race this season that Piastri has failed to start a grand prix. McLaren confirmed they were two completely separate electrical issues due to the Mercedes power unit.
Audi's Bortoleto and Williams' Albon were also left stranded in the garage, a hydraulic issue identified for the latter.
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