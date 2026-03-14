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Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

How Kimi Antonelli could have F1 pole record snatched away

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

How Kimi Antonelli could have F1 pole record snatched away

This is how the Italian's accolade could be snatched away

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Kimi Antonelli made history on Saturday at the Chinese Grand Prix, where he became F1's youngest ever polesitter.

The Italian teenager beat team-mate George Russell by more than two tenths of a second to take pole in Shanghai, with the Brit hampered by gear issues in Q3.

Russell came to a stop and returned to the pits stuck in first gear. Mercedes then performed a reset on his car and Russell set a lap good enough for P2, locking out the front row of the grid with Antonelli.

Now, Antonelli sits in the F1 history books as the sport's youngest ever polesitter, beating Sebastian Vettel's record which had stood for 18 long years.

While it is difficult for the Italian's record to be beaten this year, there is still one driver who could snatch the accolade away from him.

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

Lindblad could break Antonelli record

F1 rookie and Racing Bulls star Arvid Lindblad is currently the only driver young enough on the grid to beat Antonelli's record.

Born on August 8, 2007, Lindblad is the youngest driver in F1 and is currently 18-years-old. He has until February 25, 2027 (where he will be the age of 18y 06m 17d) to break the record, which means it will have to be achieved in the 2026 season.

While Lindblad certainly impressed on his debut, becoming the third youngest F1 points scorer in Melbourne, a pole may be too much to ask for Racing Bulls.

F1's youngest ever pole sitters

The all-time list of youngest ever pole sitters looks like this:

F1's youngest pole sitters
Position Driver Age Grand Prix
1Kimi Antonelli19y 06m 18dChina 2026
2Sebastian Vettel21y 02m 11dItaly 2008
3Charles Leclerc21y 05m 15dBahrain 2019
4Fernando Alonso21y 07m 23dMalaysia 2003
5Max Verstappen21y 10m 05dHungary 2019
6Lando Norris21y 10m 13dRussia 2021
7Lance Stroll22y 00m 77dTurkey 2020
8Rubens Barrichello22y 03m 05dBelgium 1994
9Lewis Hamilton22y 05m 03dCanada 2007
10Andrea De Cesaris22y 10m 04dBrazil 2010

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Russell suffers major issues as Antonelli takes record pole

Related

Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Chinese Grand Prix Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad

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