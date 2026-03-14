How Kimi Antonelli could have F1 pole record snatched away

This is how the Italian's accolade could be snatched away

Kimi Antonelli made history on Saturday at the Chinese Grand Prix, where he became F1's youngest ever polesitter.

The Italian teenager beat team-mate George Russell by more than two tenths of a second to take pole in Shanghai, with the Brit hampered by gear issues in Q3.

Russell came to a stop and returned to the pits stuck in first gear. Mercedes then performed a reset on his car and Russell set a lap good enough for P2, locking out the front row of the grid with Antonelli.

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Now, Antonelli sits in the F1 history books as the sport's youngest ever polesitter, beating Sebastian Vettel's record which had stood for 18 long years.

While it is difficult for the Italian's record to be beaten this year, there is still one driver who could snatch the accolade away from him.

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Lindblad could break Antonelli record

F1 rookie and Racing Bulls star Arvid Lindblad is currently the only driver young enough on the grid to beat Antonelli's record.

Born on August 8, 2007, Lindblad is the youngest driver in F1 and is currently 18-years-old. He has until February 25, 2027 (where he will be the age of 18y 06m 17d) to break the record, which means it will have to be achieved in the 2026 season.

While Lindblad certainly impressed on his debut, becoming the third youngest F1 points scorer in Melbourne, a pole may be too much to ask for Racing Bulls.

F1's youngest ever pole sitters

The all-time list of youngest ever pole sitters looks like this:

F1's youngest pole sitters Position Driver Age Grand Prix 1 Kimi Antonelli 19y 06m 18d China 2026 2 Sebastian Vettel 21y 02m 11d Italy 2008 3 Charles Leclerc 21y 05m 15d Bahrain 2019 4 Fernando Alonso 21y 07m 23d Malaysia 2003 5 Max Verstappen 21y 10m 05d Hungary 2019 6 Lando Norris 21y 10m 13d Russia 2021 7 Lance Stroll 22y 00m 77d Turkey 2020 8 Rubens Barrichello 22y 03m 05d Belgium 1994 9 Lewis Hamilton 22y 05m 03d Canada 2007 10 Andrea De Cesaris 22y 10m 04d Brazil 2010

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Russell suffers major issues as Antonelli takes record pole

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