F1 Results Today: Mercedes take STUNNING 1-2 as Verstappen crowned champion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secured his fourth Formula 1 drivers' title on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The race was won by Mercedes' George Russell, leading home a 1-2 for the Silver Arrows, but Verstappen's fifth place was enough to wrap up the 2024 championship thanks to Lando Norris' sixth place finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

The two Mercedes drivers were clearly the class of the field from start to finish, with Hamilton able to slice through the field from 10th on the grid to spend the last 15 laps hunting down his team-mate.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing third and fourth keeps the constructors' championship battle wide open, gaining a fistful of points as they attempt to overhaul McLaren's lead.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final classification

1. George Russell [Mercedes]
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
6. Lando Norris [McLaren]
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals SHOCK winner in 2024 title battle

F1 Standings

