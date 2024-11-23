Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals SHOCK winner in 2024 title battle

Ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, the show-stopping event has provided Formula 1 fans with a shock winner of a different title battle within the sport.

A recent study has explored a variety of on-track factors and destination must-haves and has crowned the best location in 2024 for an F1 destination city break.

As the 2024 season looks set to conclude with Red Bull being knocked off the top spot of the constructors' standings, the team are pinning all their hopes of title success on star driver Max Verstappen, who will be looking to finish ahead of title rival Lando Norris during the main event in order to secure his fourth consecutive victory in the sport.

Should Norris' McLaren finish ahead of the Dutchman however, F1 fans will have to wait that little bit longer for the title decider, which if it doesn't take place in Vegas, could be witnessed either at the Qatar GP next weekend or with a battle to the line in Abu Dhabi for the season finale.

Heading into the grand prix in Vegas, Verstappen leads the drivers' standings by 62 points and McLaren lead the constructors' championship ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull, with all three teams fighting to take home the top prize.

Max Verstappen could be crowned the 2024 F1 champion in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been fighting hard against each other for the 2024 title

Las Vegas named best F1 destination city break

While fans will have to wait for the main race in Vegas to find out if Verstappen has received his fourth title or not, a study by Gambling Zone has revealed which F1 destination has come out on top as the winner of the best F1 city break.

Las Vegas was crowned the ultimate destination, shockingly beating some of the sport's most iconic tracks such as Monaco, scoring 6.20 out of 10. The Nevada hotspot stands out, with 100 per cent of its race winners starting from positions other than pole, which poses well for Verstappen given he will start this year's race in fifth.

Travelling around Vegas is a breeze as Harry Reid International Airport is just a quick trip to the city centre, and the drive from downtown to the F1 circuit takes only 16 minutes - much faster than Silverstone’s hour-long trek for example.

The podium positions according to a recent study of best F1 city breaks

An F1 weekend in Las Vegas combines high-speed night race action with the iconic bright lights and lively atmosphere. When you’re not watching the race, this study found there is something for everyone, whether you wish to indulge in one of the city’s five-star hotels (making up 40.9 per cent of options), enjoy incredible dining with over 48.3 per cent of restaurants offering top-notch experiences, or whether you'd prefer to catch a world-famous show or try your luck at the casinos.

For a change of pace, Vegas offers the opportunity to unwind at a luxury resort or explore natural wonders like Red Rock Canyon. With thrilling F1 moments and all the entertainment Vegas has to offer, this getaway guarantees an unforgettable weekend packed with fun and adventure.

