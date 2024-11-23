Legendary pundit casts DOUBT over Verstappen title prospects
Max Verstappen's chances of claiming a fourth consecutive world championship title may not be a foregone conclusion, according to legendary Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.
Verstappen heads into this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 62-point gap to nearest challenger Lando Norris in the drivers' championship standings, and can wrap up the title if he finishes ahead of the Brit.
However, Red Bull's car problems have been evident since the summer break, and Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes all looked stronger in the early stages of the Vegas weekend.
Verstappen's stunning drive at the Brazilian GP last time out put him in the position where he has one hand on the title, but his brilliance may not be enough to make up for the issues with the RB20 at the remaining races.
Following the qualifying session for this year's show-stopping event in Vegas, Verstappen does have the upper hand against Norris' papaya machinery, the Red Bull starting the grand prix from fifth, lining up on the grid one place ahead of the McLaren.
Will Verstappen win the title in Vegas?
Now, Kravitz has suggested that the Dutchman would not be too disappointed if the championship went down to the last two race weekends, with McLaren and Ferrari clearly having a performance advantage over Red Bull.
Both McLaren and Ferrari sit ahead of the reigning champions in the constructors' championship standings, and Red Bull are unlikely to be able to secure a championship double as they did in 2022 and 2023.
"I don't think he's favourite to get the job done here, I think Ferrari are favourite to win, potentially be second as well, Lando Norris and McLaren aren't going to give up as well," Kravitz told Sky Sports.
"Even though Max Verstappen said the wobble is over in terms of the competitiveness of his RB20 or otherwise that started the season so well, but had a really difficult patch in the middle of the year, it's now back to somewhere towards its best, I don't think Verstappen will worry at all if the championship continues to next weekend in Qatar.
"So he's not favourite, but it absolutely could happen, it could be championship weekend."
