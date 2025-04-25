Max Verstappen given major family celebration after Paris announcement

Max Verstappen has been given a reason to celebrate, in a heartwarming off-track family announcement.

On the track in 2025, the Dutchman has struggled to keep pace with the two McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and sits down in third in the drivers' championship, having picked up just one win from five races.

Following his second-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last time out, where he was handed a controversial penalty, Verstappen gave just a 12-second post-race interview, before later explaining that his only interest was in 'going home'.

Now, it appears that he and his family will likely be celebrating once he is at home, after a huge announcement from his sister Victoria Verstappen via Instagram.

Verstappen's sister, who is a social media influencer with 361,000 followers, took to her Instagram page to announce that she has got engaged to entrepreneur Tom Heuts, with whom she shares three children.

The happy couple posed for a photo outside the Eiffel Tower, with Verstappen writing in her Instagram caption: "The easiest 'yes' ever."

Verstappen family given more good news

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Verstappen is set to become a father very soon, with his partner Kelly Piquet announcing late last year that she was pregnant, with the pair expecting their first child together.

Verstappen has already called himself a 'bonus dad', due to the role he plays day-to-day with Piquet's daughter, Penelope, who is fathered by ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

He is also an uncle to Victoria's three children, with the siblings now looking forward to an exciting few months ahead, with Victoria's wedding and Max and Piquet's baby on the way.

