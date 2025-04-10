Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet baby gender reveal teased

Eagle-eyed observers on social media believe Kelly Piquet may have inadvertently revealed the gender of her new baby.

The Brazilian is eagerly awaiting the birth of her and four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen's first child together, with the little bundle of joy expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Piquet enjoyed a spectacular baby shower on her partner's yacht in Monaco last weekend in the company of close friends and family.

The 36-year-old was eager to share some footage of her special day on her Instagram page, which included capturing some of those in attendance writing a special message in a pink journal.

And a screenshot of one entry - which surfaced on X - has caused quite a stir online, who are now convinced the couple already know the gender of the newest member of their family.

The journal appeared to have a message which read: "I'm so excited to have another girl joining our little girl gang."

Big year ahead for Verstappen

That sparked an excited response from fans all over the world who were quick to pass on their congratulations, with many seemingly certain that a second girl is on the way for Piquet, who already has a daughter with former F1 racer Daniil Kvyat.

The birth will come midway through the F1 season, with Verstappen facing a significant fight to retain his world drivers' title.

The Dutchman celebrated his first victory of the year in Japan last time out, but already trails rival Lando Norris - albeit by just one point - in the standings after three races.

The pair will go head-to-head once again this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, as round four takes centre stage.

