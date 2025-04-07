F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Sakhir

It's race week again ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Last weekend, Max Verstappen shocked the paddock by taking his first pole position since the 2024 Austrian GP, and converting it into victory in Japan, fending off the two McLaren cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Bahrain will see the championship battle resume, with Verstappen now just one point behind 2024 title rival Norris, who maintained his early lead in the standings with a second-place finish in Japan.

Yuki Tsunoda made his Red Bull debut at the Japanese GP, but could not get anywhere near to his team-mate's achievement, finishing down in 12th having qualified 15th.

The 24-year-old will be hoping for better in Bahrain to avoid the pressure piling on his performances as it did for his predecessor Liam Lawson, but will wet conditions play a part at the Bahrain International Circuit?

Here is the all important weather forecast ahead of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix!

Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 11: FP1 & FP2

The action kicks off on Friday, with FP1 the first of two practice sessions, starting at 2:30pm local time.

Sweltering conditions will be present during FP1, with temperatures climbing as high 33 degrees Celsius, with humidity sat at around 36 per cent. Wind gusts of up to 30mph are expected, which may cause some problems for drivers as they search for their braking points around the circuit.

FP2 will be much more representative of conditions for qualifying and the race, with the second practice session kicking off under the lights at 6pm local time.

By this point, temperatures will have dropped to a much more manageable 26 degrees Celsius, but humidity will be over 50 per cent, and wind gusts remain high into the evening.

There is no threat of rain at all on Friday, meaning plenty of dry running for the teams and drivers.

Saturday, April 12: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday starts with the third free practice session at 3:30pm local time, again taking place in sunny, hot conditions, with temperatures of around 31 degrees Celsius expected.

The first competitive session of the weekend - the all-important qualifying session - gets underway at 7pm, with cooler conditions expected once again, and a less than five per cent chance of rain affecting the session.

As with Friday, the cooler, evening air gives way to a higher humidity level, once again over 50 per cent for drivers to contend with during qualifying.

Sunday, April 13: Race

Expect to see very similar conditions for the main event on Sunday, with the 57-lap Bahrain GP getting underway at 6pm local time.

Temperatures will be at 26 degrees Celsius for lights out, and there is a less than five per cent chance that rain will hit the circuit at any point of the grand prix distance.

Wind gusts remain high, and could catch some drivers out heading into turn one, at around 25mph.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA make race result announcement

Related