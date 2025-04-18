Sky pundit blown away by F1 star's team radio

Sky Sports F1 legend Ted Kravitz has heaped praise on Oscar Piastri for his attitude over team radio on his way to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Piastri won the race in a calm, composed fashion, leading from start to finish after qualifying on pole the day before.

He beat team-mate Lando Norris in both qualifying and the race for the second time this season, and is now only three points behind the early championship leader after four races of the season.

It looks like 2025 is set for a drivers' championship battle between the two McLaren drivers, with the pair having picked up three pole positions, three race victories and seven podiums between them already in 2025.

Kravitz stunned by 'incredible' Piastri radio

One of the key factors of Piastri's success in the early stages of his career in F1 has been the calm, measured approach he takes with his team, even during stressful situations like at the 2024 Hungarian GP.

Now, Kravitz has revealed that he listened to Piastri's whole race over team radio, with the star of Ted's Notebook revealing the 'amazing' back and forth with race engineer Tom Stallard.

"I would recommend to go back onto the internet and find the whole of Oscar's races on team radio," Kravitz said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"They are amazing to hear, they are incredible to hear, how low stress it is and how well he works with Tom Stallard.

"All the responses are 'copy, got that, drink's not working, it would be nice if it was working', it's all so low voltage.

"Alright, you could argue when you're going on pole and then just going away from the race, that's easy for that to happen, but I think that's what [Andrea] Stella means that there's no noise in Oscar's head."

