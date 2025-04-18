F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed
Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has issued an emotional message to his wife, Geri-Halliwell-Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss endorses sensational Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari move
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has endorsed Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli for a move to Ferrari after a solid start to his career.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky pundit blown away by F1 star's team radio
Sky Sports F1 legend Ted Kravitz has heaped praise on Oscar Piastri for his attitude over team radio on his way to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Saudi GP: FIA steward mistake leads to Carlos Sainz penalty howler
Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz was mistakenly given a penalty for the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, following a howler from FIA stewards.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner identifies Red Bull problem... but solution may be two YEARS off
Christian Horner has identified that Red Bull’s pace problem in 2025 lies in their wind tunnel, but a new facility will not arrive until 2027 according to the F1 team principal.
➡️ READ MORE
