close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed

F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed

F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed

F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has issued an emotional message to his wife, Geri-Halliwell-Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss endorses sensational Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari move

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has endorsed Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli for a move to Ferrari after a solid start to his career.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky pundit blown away by F1 star's team radio

Sky Sports F1 legend Ted Kravitz has heaped praise on Oscar Piastri for his attitude over team radio on his way to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Saudi GP: FIA steward mistake leads to Carlos Sainz penalty howler

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz was mistakenly given a penalty for the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, following a howler from FIA stewards.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner identifies Red Bull problem... but solution may be two YEARS off

Christian Horner has identified that Red Bull’s pace problem in 2025 lies in their wind tunnel, but a new facility will not arrive until 2027 according to the F1 team principal.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari Christian Horner Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri
F1 News Today: McLaren make Max Verstappen 'approach' as Lando Norris delivers brutal swipe
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren make Max Verstappen 'approach' as Lando Norris delivers brutal swipe

  • Yesterday 22:53
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement

  • April 16, 2025 20:41

Latest News

Latest F1 News

'It's coming' - Red Bull set for F1 revival at upcoming grand prix

  • 13 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 stars braced for extreme weather conditions at Saudi Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

'Fury' over Toto Wolff behaviour raises doubts over Max Verstappen-Mercedes move

  • 1 hour ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

FIA announce mandatory tyre change for all F1 stars at Saudi Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Saudi Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues emotional response as shock driver move endorsed

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x