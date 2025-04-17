Christian Horner shares emotional response to wife Geri Halliwell's book launch

Christian Horner has delivered an emotional message to his wife, and former Spice Girl turned-author, Geri Halliwell-Horner after the launch of her latest book.

In 2022, Halliwell announced a new book deal for a series of young adult novels called Rosie Frost, the first of which was titled Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, about an orphan who travels to a home for extraordinary teens.

The second book in the series Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire was released on April 8, and Halliwell has embarked on a series of media appearances to promote her new book, which was revealed to have instantly become a New York Times bestseller.

Following the news, Christian Horner took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Halliwell on the achievement where he wrote: “Congratulations Geri Halliwell-Horner. Very proud of you.”

Throughout April, Halliwell has promoted her book on various television and podcast appearances, including a US book tour and will also end the month in several locations in the UK.

Halliwell will promote Rosie Frost in London, Edinburgh, Bath and St Andrews, as the young adult book is stocked in bookstores across the country.

Rosie Frost is not Halliwell’s first foray into children’s books, and in 2007 it was announced that she would release a series of children’s novels titled Ugenia Lavender.

The first book reportedly sold more than 250,000 copies in its first 5 months, which made Halliwell 2008's most successful female celebrity children's author.

