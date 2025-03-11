Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

Geri Halliwell-Horner will temporarily say goodbye to husband Christian Horner as the former Spice Girl leaves for a US book tour at the start of the upcoming Formula 1 season.

Halliwell, or Ginger Spice as she is popularly known, has embarked on several different ventures since leaving the popular girl band in 1998, including a solo singing career and also a stint as an author.

The 52-year-old’s writing career began in 2007 when she signed a six-book deal for a series of children's novels, titled Ugenia Lavender, with the book’s release making her 2008's most successful female celebrity children's author.

However, Halliwell has recently revived her writing career and has ventured into the young adult genre with her new Rosie Frost series.

Geri Halliwell is married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Geri will seemingly not be in the F1 paddock in April

Geri Halliwell-Horner embarks on US book tour

Rosie Frost is a fantasy and adventure series about an orphaned girl who is sent to a school for extraordinary teenagers and a sanctuary for endangered species, as she also goes on a journey of self-discovery.

The second book of the trilogy Ice on Fire will be available on April 10, and ahead of its release, Halliwell has announced on Instagram her plans for a US book tour.

Halliwell’s tour kicks off on April 6 in New York and will cover five destinations including Philadelphia, St Louis, Atlanta with the tour concluding in Miami on April 11.

The author’s US book tour adventure will see her leave home and say farewell to husband Christian Horner, as the Red Bull boss will be trackside at the Japanese and Bahrain Grands Prix at the beginning of April.

Halliwell recently made a public appearance at Harper Bazaar's International Women's Day event, where she delivered a passionate speech about the role of women and concluded that women should continue to 'lift each other up'.

