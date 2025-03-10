Christian Horner's wife Geri Hailliwell delivers powerful statement

Geri Halliwell, Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has issued a powerful message to women at an important event last week.

The 52-year-old singer and author married F1 boss Horner in 2015 and is often present at race weekends across the sport's ever-growing calendar, supporting her husband and his drivers.

Last year, Horner experienced a tumultuous season both on and off the racetrack with his Red Bull outfit only managing a third-place finish in the constructors' standings, despite yet another championship victory for star driver Max Verstappen.

Away from the paddock, Horner was investigated for alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' against a female Red Bull colleague, but the team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell have been married since 2015

Spice Girl Halliwell often appears at public events alone to promote her solo work

Geri Horner speaks out at International Women's Day event

Having been part of the UK's most successful girl band, Halliwell, or 'Ginger Spice', has pursued other passions such as public speaking and writing in recent years, with a new book set for release later this year.

Speaking last week at a prestigious event held by women's fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, Halliwell delivered a motivational speech ahead of International Women's Day 2025.

Detailing her experience at a previous event, the singer delivered an empowering commentary over what it means to be a working mother and a woman dealing with constant pressure.

"The last time I came to a Harper’s Bazaar event, someone else left an everlasting impression from Director, Actress and Writer, Emerald Fennel," she said.

"Her speech was funny, self-deprecating, honest. It was about how she’d rushed to get here, quickly got ready, being a mum, with children.

"It left me with this feeling that she had a lot going on… a lot of pressure to be everything. As women we are expected to work twice as hard, for half as much."

"Let’s remember that every woman in this room, whatever your life looks like, all our actions and achievements inspire each other, pioneers of each generation in different ways.

"We lift each other – our sisters, daughters, all of our children, regardless of gender…. are examples for each other too."

"Let’s celebrate those who came before us, champion those who stand beside us, and inspire those who will follow."

