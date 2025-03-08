Amanda Newey issues brief farewell statement to husband Adrian Newey

Amanda Newey, the wife of Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey, has issued a light-hearted farewell statement to her husband following his arrival at Aston Martin.

Newey officially became the team's managing technical partner in March, with his period of gardening leave finally coming to an end following his exit from Red Bull.

The 66-year-old’s next F1 move was keenly observed in 2024, with his expertise highly sought after due to his involvement in several championship winning cars.

Newey's title winning designs include iconic machinery such as the RB19 from Max Verstappen’s dominant 2023 season, and the Williams FW18 which won 12 out of 16 races during the 1996 season and saw Damon Hill claim his one and only title.

Adrian Newey now works at Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll will be hoping Newey’s pedigree can help bring Aston Martin into the F1 title fight; but the designer will be more involved in the development of the 2026 car - which will debut during the first year of the new regulations.

Aston Martin finished a disappointing fifth in the constructors’ championship last year, where they failed to claim a single podium and were unable to battle for wins alongside the top four teams- McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

Whether Newey can lift the team into title contention remains to be seen, but the British designer’s commitment to his new project is unwavering.

One individual who understands how involved Newey gets with his work is his wife Amanda, who recently took to social media to say a mock farewell to her husband, as he embarks on his new chapter with Aston Martin.

“I can’t wait to see you again, dear husband! Let’s catch up in about five years time,” she wrote on X.

