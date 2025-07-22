Aston Martin engineers question Adrian Newey over 2026 F1 approach

Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell has admitted that some of Adrian Newey’s designs are so ‘adventurous’ that the team’s engineers question whether they can even be done.

The world of F1 was left stunned midway through the 2024 campaign after Newey announced that he would be departing Red Bull following a trophy-laden spell with the team.

Aston Martin supremo Lawrence Stroll wasted no time in identifying the design guru as his top target, and after fighting off fierce competition from the likes of Ferrari, eventually signed Newey as the team's managing technical partner.

The acquisition of the man widely regarded as the greatest engineer in the sport's history was seen as something of a coup for the British outfit, and he has already made a big impression on staff based within their Silverstone headquarters.

"Adrian is an amazing individual," Cowell told F1.com. "He's got great experience but the thing he loves is being at the drawing board thinking about the design of a racing car.

"And it's not just one part on the racing car, it's the whole system and so since March, he's spent hour after hour after hour at his drawing board just thinking about suspension concepts, the monocoque, where to put the engine, how to position the driver - all those detail architectural aspects of the race car.

"He's adventurous, he's creative and adventurous and he pushes the boundaries and so everybody's got less volume to fit more components in and that inspires the engineers.

"They look at it initially and go how am I going to do that? But they are finding ways and Adrian helps with that."

Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell is delighted to have Adrian Newey on board

Aston Martin boss Cowell sings Newey praises

Cowell revealed that one of Newey's biggest strengths is his ability to shrug off any potential issues, opting instead direct his focus towards finding solutions.

"He doesn't just give a problem," Cowell said. "He helps giving detailed solutions as well and the whole supply chain, in there in the factory, is enjoying working on that.

"From an idea on Adrian's drawing board to then having it running in the wind tunnel requires the model designers to create the parts and manufacturing and suppliers and bringing it all together and making sure it's a high-quality model in the wind tunnel.

"So we're doing that quicker than we've ever done before which is exciting."

Newey has plenty of work to do if Aston Martin are to be in a position to challenge at the top of the order next season when new engine regulations sweep the sport.

Indeed, star driver Fernando Alonso recently revealed that Newey isn't interested in salvaging what has been a bleak campaign for the squad to date, with his time and attention firmly on ensuring the 2026 car is in top shape when the action gets under way in Melbourne next March.

