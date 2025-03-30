F1 genius is 66 years old, earns £30m and still sleeps at work

Adrian Newey’s commitment to Aston Martin has already moved beyond a little overtime, with the Formula 1 genius reportedly requesting a place to sleep at their Silverstone factory.

The design legend joined Aston Martin as their managing technical partner in March, where he will reportedly earn an annual salary of £30 million.

Newey, alongside other key signings such as Andy Cowell and Enrico Cardile, will be tasked with helping Aston Martin achieve championship glory once F1's regulation changes sweep the sport in 2026 and beyond.

However, the team's 2025 season has got off to a dismal start, with Fernando Alonso failing to finish the first two grands prix and, despite Lance Stroll’s best efforts, the team currently languish below Haas in seventh.

Newey requests to sleep at Aston Martin factory

Newey’s commitment to his new team cannot be doubted however, after it was revealed during Sky Sports F1’s coverage of pre-season testing in Bahrain that the 66-year-old plans to sleep at the factory.

Upon his arrival at Aston Martin, apparently Newey put in a request to the team asking: “where will I sleep?”

Whether Aston Martin have installed a makeshift bedroom for Newey is yet to be revealed, but the request should not have come as a surprise especially after his wife Amanda Newey’s comments.

Newey’s wife took to social media following his official arrival at Aston Martin, to compose a light-hearted farewell statement which read: “I can’t wait to see you again, dear husband! Let’s catch up in about five years time.”

Perhaps working from dusk till dawn is the dedication required to propel a team to championship success, and Aston Martin will be hoping to become Newey's 13th title winning design as they pour their resources into 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton makes major move as former boss questions ‘silly’ change

Related