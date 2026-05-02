Expect to see a lot of upgrades at the Miami Grand Prix...well perhaps not on an Aston Martin

On today's episode of 'Can Aston Martin Sink Any Lower?' we examine F1 upgrades; more importantly their lack thereof for the Miami Grand Prix.

It may have been a protracted spring break for us, but all the boffins back in Motorsport Valley (honourable mentions also for Maranello, Faenza and Hinwil) it's been a busy period developing and testing upgrades for the Miami GP.

F1's return to action has been labelled as 'one of the biggest relaunches in Formula 1 history' (Brundle, 2026), with almost every team on the grid introducing upgrades for the event.

Except from Aston Martin.

The team arguably most in need of upgrades, have 'no updates submitted' to the FIA for the Miami GP.

Who is bringing upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix?

The answer is...everyone, sans Aston Martin. Some are introducing more than others, with Haas only introducing one diffuser upgrade on the floor winglet.

On the flip side, Ferrari are bedazzled with upgrades, bringing 11 to Miami in total - from the front to the rear wing, the floor to the rear suspension.

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The struggling Red Bull squad have also introduced seven upgrades in total, including one to their rear wing where there are now 'revised wing attachments' following speculation during the break they had emulated Ferrari's 'Macarena wing' for a Silverstone test.

Championship leaders Mercedes will only introduce two upgrades, to their tailpipe and front corner of the W17.

Elsewhere, title hopefuls McLaren have also arrived in Miami with seven upgrades submitted to the FIA, including a 'revised rear wing', new 'floor and board geometry' and a 'revised sidepod inlet'.

In regards to the rest of the field, Williams will bring seven updates, Racing Bulls six, Audi two, Cadillac nine and Alpine will bring six changes.

Have Honda introduced any changes?

While no car changes have been submitted to the FIA, Aston Martin's power unit supplier Honda have reportedly made hardware changes to their engine.

Any changes are likely to be concerned with reliability as performance upgrades (or Additional Upgrade and Development Opportunities) cannot be introduced until the FIA grants permission.

It is believed the change has been made to mitigate their vibrations, as Honda await confirmation from the FIA on how many performance based upgrades each manufacturer is eligible for.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

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