Martin Brundle has revealed his plans for the the rest of the 2026 F1 season after fans feared he was winding down his Sky Sports commitments.

Brundle has been a fan favourite on British TV since he retired from driving in 1996, becoming a regular co-commentator for the 1997 season alongside Murray Walker and maintaining the role every year since. He started at ITV, moving on to the BBC in 2009 and then to Sky Sports for the 2012 season.

The 66-year-old however has already missed two of the first three races of the F1 season in Japan and China, and with the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix, there were concerns his 2026 schedule could be reduced.

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Brundle is only contracted to attend 16 F1 races per season, which was a typical full campaign when he stepped away from the cockpit 30 years ago.

Fan concerns over Brundle stepping away

An F1 fan named Margaret Sheldon on X, misunderstood suggestions of Brundle missing races during 2026, saying: Nooooo! I love Brundle's commentary. I understand though as he needs to put him and his family first. Thankfully I love listening to Jenson Button’s insight too.

However, Brundle was alert to the fan's concerns, replying: "Utter clickbait nonsense Margaret, don’t be concerned. I’ve done 16 races per year for a good while now and continue to do so. In fact with the cancellations I am at 15 of the remaining 19 races this season, subject to world events of course, as always."

The first of those will be at the Miami Grand Prix on May 4, with Brundle confirming his plans on the F1 show as well as revealing his regret at missing the race in Suzuka won by Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.

"I'm definitely in Miami," Brundle said.

"I mean, that is going to be, I think, almost like the start of a new Formula 1 season, isn't it? Going to be one of the biggest relaunches in the history of Formula 1, I think. And it's going to be late April, early May. But looking forward to it.”

"I do 16 races a year, so I have to miss some and they tend to be the early hours of the morning races.

"But I always feel a bit sad when I'm not in Suzuka because I love that track as a driver and as a broadcaster, but can't do them all these days."

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