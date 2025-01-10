Aston Martin reveal IMMEDIATE lineup change in team shakeup

Aston Martin Formula 1 team are set to have a new team principal in 2025, with Mike Krack taking up a different role within the business.

The Silverstone-based outfit could only finish fifth in the constructors' championship last season, trailing fourth-placed Mercedes by 374 points and not picking up a single podium.

Aston Martin harbour ambitions of becoming a championship-winning outfit in seasons to come, with the arrival of design legend Adrian Newey likely to bolster their performance when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

On top of this, the team boast two-time world champion Fernando Alonso as one of their drivers, with the Spaniard driving superbly in 2023 to pick up eight podiums and finish fourth in the drivers' championship.

Adrian Newey will team up with Aston Martin in 2025

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso failed to secure a podium in 2024

Aston Martin appoint new team principal

Now, it appears as though the team's dismal performance throughout 2024 has had major consequences, with Krack being removed from the team principal position that he has held since 2022.

Krack will instead become chief trackside officer amid a restructuring of the team's management positions, with group CEO Andy Cowell stepping up to become team principal and CEO.

Aston Martin have decided to change the team's aerodynamics, engineering and performance departments into separate, dedicated trackside and AMR Technology Campus-based teams, with Krack being chief of the trackside departments and Cowell overseeing it all.

Andy Cowell is the new team principal at Aston Martin

On top of this, the impending arrivals of Newey and former Ferrari star Enrico Cardille as chief technical officer are set to give the team a more competitive edge, while performance director Tom McCullough will take up a new leadership role.

Speaking on the plethora of changes, new team principal Cowell said in an official statement: "I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team.

"With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.

"These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."

